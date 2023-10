Blau-Weiß Linz also missed its first home win in the Admiral Bundesliga at the fourth attempt. A week after the sensational 1-0 away win at Red Bull Salzburg, the promoted team fought to a goalless home draw against Austria Klagenfurt in the ninth round on Saturday. For Linz, it was the fourth league game in a row without defeat.

