Marija Kulić on the breakup of Miljana and Bebica | Entertainment

Marija Kulić revealed whether her daughter Miljana and Bebica really broke up, and ordered them to pack their bags.

After the media resounded with the news that they were allegedly Nenad Macanović Bebica and Miljana Kulić broke up, and on the night when she was a guest on the show “Narod pita” with her ex-boyfriend Lazar Čolić Zola, Marija Kulić announced.

Miljana’s mother is familiar with every detail of her private life, including her daughter’s love affairs, which never ceases to intrigue the public.

She denied that Miljana had broken up with Nenad and added that they were planning a family vacation to Greece, which Nenad would also go on. Through the Cooperative, she made it clear how much she loves her son-in-law, and believes that he is the right choice for Miljana.

“That’s nonsense. Bebica went to Belgrade for a few days, because he has obligations to complete. In a few days, he will return to Niš, because soon we are going on a family vacation to Greece,” revealed Marija Kulić, after Lepi Mića stated on the show that Bebica “fired from Niš”, and speculations began.



