Home » A woman died in the collision between two boats off the Amalfi coast
Sports

A woman died in the collision between two boats off the Amalfi coast

by admin
A woman died in the collision between two boats off the Amalfi coast

A 44-year-old US female she’s dead due to the collision between a motorboat and a tourist sailing ship off the fjord of Furore, on the Amalfi coast, a few kilometers west of Amalfi. The woman was on vacation with her family and she was on board the motorboat: after the collision between the boats she was taken to the hospital in Salerno, where she died shortly after.

At the moment the dynamics of the accident are not clear. According to the first reconstructions, the woman’s husband was slightly injured in the clash, while it seems that none of the passengers on the sailing ship suffered injuries. An investigation has been opened into the case. The two boats are impounded.

Continue on the Post

See also  Tennis, ATP 500 Rio Open

You may also like

Conference League: Austria turns game and rises

Gravina (FIGC): ‘FIFA needs intervention on Arabia. Buffon...

Lazio ko with Aston Villa in a friendly...

the swimming test events in the Seine suspended...

Match Schedule, TV Channels, and More: America vs....

Psg, Luis Enrique would be thinking about resignation:...

We were in a different world, said the...

Iowa, Iowa State gambling investigation: No evidence games...

Austria bezwingt Banja Luka – sport.ORF.at

La 1 recovers one of its historical series...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy