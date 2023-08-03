A woman died in the collision between two boats off the Amalfi coast

A 44-year-old US female she’s dead due to the collision between a motorboat and a tourist sailing ship off the fjord of Furore, on the Amalfi coast, a few kilometers west of Amalfi. The woman was on vacation with her family and she was on board the motorboat: after the collision between the boats she was taken to the hospital in Salerno, where she died shortly after.

At the moment the dynamics of the accident are not clear. According to the first reconstructions, the woman’s husband was slightly injured in the clash, while it seems that none of the passengers on the sailing ship suffered injuries. An investigation has been opened into the case. The two boats are impounded.

