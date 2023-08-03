Home » Marinović on Četković after the match Austrian fighter | Sport
World

Marinović on Četković after the match Austrian fighter | Sport

by admin
Marinović on Četković after the match Austrian fighter | Sport

Borca goalkeeper Nikola Ćetković was injured at the very end of the match with Austria.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

In the next round, the Viennese will cross spears with Warsaw Legia, Borac, on the other hand, is turning to the domestic championship, and big headaches coach Vinko Marinović injury to goalkeeper Nikola Ćetković is also a problem.

In stoppage time, Borč’s net keeper ran towards the players of Austria, wanting to verbally deal with them after a scuffle in the red-blue half. However, on that occasion he made an awkward stop and injured his wrist, which along with the already absent Bojan Pavlović after appendicitis surgery creates big problems for the red and blue coaching staff.

We can’t know at this moment, for sure it’s somehow the biggest problem for me… We’ll see what kind of injury it is and what’s being done, tomorrow he’ll have examinations, I can’t say right now. We can see that there is pain there, so we will see what the findings are“, said the Borca coach at the press conference after the match.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

After relegation, Borča’s players turn to the European scene, and the first rival, in the third round, will be Željezničar in Grbavica.

I don’t know yet when we will play the game with Željezničar, but we certainly have seven or eight days. We have nothing else to do, we turn to the championship, we turn to the next goal that is known to us. I think we have enough time, and what is important is that through these two games we saw what we have good, what we need to work on, what we need to improve.


See description

See also  LG, the 0-rate OLED smart TV on Amazon: an unmissable offer

Ćetković’s injury gives Marinović a headache: “That’s my biggest problem at the moment!”

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 1 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 2 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 3 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 4 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 5 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 6 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 7 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 8 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 9 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 10 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 11 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 12 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 13 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 14 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 15 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 16 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 17 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 18 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 19 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 20 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 21 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 22 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 23 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 24 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. image: 37 25 / 37 Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. image: 37 26 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 27 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 28 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 29 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 30 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 31 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 32 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 33 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 34 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 35 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 36 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. picture: 37 37 / 37

See also  Seoul, a South Korean crossed the border to North Korea

The fighter played a good, self-sacrificing game, led, annulled Austria’s advantage, but in the end was defeated. How does it feel?

It sure isn’t pleasant. I think that in the first game we had the opportunity to maybe get a more favorable result, we had it now. Surely the feeling is not what it would have been if we had passed. It is important that we had huge support from the fans, from the audience, Banjaluka and Republika Srpska lived for this match. I’m glad that it’s back, and it’s a direction that gives us the wind at our backs before the upcoming championship games, to play even better. I have to be satisfied because the boys gave their last atom of strength to play as well as possible. However, we have to know that a lot of new players have arrived, that it takes some time. Seven new players started the game tonight, this was their first meeting with the audienceMarinović concluded.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

fighter austria mihael wimer statement | Sport

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Accessing http://news.cnhubei.com/content/16343075.html

“Make this team great again”

first summer break! Scattered rain and thunderstorms between...

Lunch Montenegro family of four | Info

Exhibition “More Value Than Valia” at MIS –...

the water reaches the level of the motorway...

Controversy Surrounds Alleged Death of Ex-FARC Chief as...

Marija Kulić on the breakup of Miljana and...

SAF-HOLLAND The company will be present at NUFAM...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy