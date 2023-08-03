Marinović on Četković after the match Austrian fighter | Sport

Borca goalkeeper Nikola Ćetković was injured at the very end of the match with Austria.

In the next round, the Viennese will cross spears with Warsaw Legia, Borac, on the other hand, is turning to the domestic championship, and big headaches coach Vinko Marinović injury to goalkeeper Nikola Ćetković is also a problem.

In stoppage time, Borč’s net keeper ran towards the players of Austria, wanting to verbally deal with them after a scuffle in the red-blue half. However, on that occasion he made an awkward stop and injured his wrist, which along with the already absent Bojan Pavlović after appendicitis surgery creates big problems for the red and blue coaching staff.

“We can’t know at this moment, for sure it’s somehow the biggest problem for me… We’ll see what kind of injury it is and what’s being done, tomorrow he’ll have examinations, I can’t say right now. We can see that there is pain there, so we will see what the findings are“, said the Borca coach at the press conference after the match.

After relegation, Borča’s players turn to the European scene, and the first rival, in the third round, will be Željezničar in Grbavica.

“I don’t know yet when we will play the game with Željezničar, but we certainly have seven or eight days. We have nothing else to do, we turn to the championship, we turn to the next goal that is known to us. I think we have enough time, and what is important is that through these two games we saw what we have good, what we need to work on, what we need to improve.“



The fighter played a good, self-sacrificing game, led, annulled Austria’s advantage, but in the end was defeated. How does it feel?

“It sure isn’t pleasant. I think that in the first game we had the opportunity to maybe get a more favorable result, we had it now. Surely the feeling is not what it would have been if we had passed. It is important that we had huge support from the fans, from the audience, Banjaluka and Republika Srpska lived for this match. I’m glad that it’s back, and it’s a direction that gives us the wind at our backs before the upcoming championship games, to play even better. I have to be satisfied because the boys gave their last atom of strength to play as well as possible. However, we have to know that a lot of new players have arrived, that it takes some time. Seven new players started the game tonight, this was their first meeting with the audienceMarinović concluded.

