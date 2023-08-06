mario čulum in Doboj harmony | Sport

Mario Ćulum is the new handball player of Doboj Sloga.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Handball club Sloga Doboj, which is expected to perform at the traditional TV tournament of championswill be stronger in the next season for Marija Ćulum (18), former left and center back of Banja Luka Borc m:tel.

Ćulum grew up in the red-blue camp, and as a member of this club he played for ORK Borac in the First and RK Borac m:tel 2 in the Second League of the Republic of Srpska. From Borec, he then went to Slovenia, to Trimo Trebnje, from where he came to Doboj.

He is 203 centimeters tall, and he played for the youth national teams of Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dobojlije recently started preparations for the new season under the command of Dejan Vasilić, who returned to the bench.

The playing staff underwent several changes, so Vladan Đurđević wore the Borca m:tel jersey again, while Nemanja Peštić decided to continue his career in Partizan.

On the other hand, Dario Đenadija (Kozara Kozarska Dubica) and Miloš Maksimović (Mladost Banja Luka) arrived at the club.

(mondo.ba)

