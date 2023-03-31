The great Croatian basketball player Mario Hezonja was warmly welcomed by Grobar and Partizan players in Stark Arena. Ten years ago, he was talking about coming among black and white people, it was his wish, but…

Source: MN Press

Mario Hezonja came to the Stark Arena this Friday as the star of Real Madrid and although he and his team overheard by the powerful black and white Željko Obradović, the match must have had a special meaning for him. The Croatian ace never hid the fact that he would love to play for the black and whites, and he emphasized that ten years ago, when he came to Belgrade as a great Barcelona talent.

“There was also some truth, of course. That was my great wish at the time, however… I know Dulet phenomenally, I still know Bogdan phenomenally today, I know a lot of people from the club phenomenally, but everything else is speculation. We talked, but it wasn’t there was too much talk or agreement… So everything else is just a story,” said Mario at the time.

The Undertaker did not forget those and all the other nice words about the black and whites and that’s why they especially greeted him before the match Partizan – Real, in which the black and whites once again showed that they are ready for the Top 8 and something more than that. Also, the first operative of the Croatian national team, Aco Petrović, watched Marija from the front row.

It is interesting that it was also last summer there were contacts between Hezonja and Partizan, as PAO also called him, but none of those two transfers took place because the former NBA player had already agreed with Real. “Yes, there were (contacts), they called me, but it was too late. I often talked to people from Panathinaikos, when they called me I couldn’t do anything”

After the match, Mario received a long round of applause, and he responded to the fans’ calls to join the black and whites with just one word: “Thank you!”. He scored 17 points in his team’s convincing defeat.