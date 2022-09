LONDON. “Putin? On the nuclear threats for now he is bluffing. But she is in a very difficult position. Should it resort to nuclear weapons, NATO’s reaction against Russia will explode in Kaliningrad and the Baltic. And it will be open war between the West and Moscow ”. So he speaks Mark Galeottiprofessor at University College London, member of the most prestigious British defense think tank “Rusi” and one of the leading British experts in Russia, on which he has written over twenty books.