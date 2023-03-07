Marko Belinelli will end his career in Bologna, but not soon!

Source: Profimedia

Important news for Virtus comes before the match with Partizan in the Euroleague. The Italian team, which hopes to play in the Euroleague in the coming seasons, will continue its cooperation with one of the biggest names in its composition. Mark Belineli.

The experienced 36-year-old defender arrived in Bologna in 2020 and won the European Cup last season with this team. He is the captain of the team, and according to reports from Italy, he will extend his cooperation for another year. As “Republika” reports, it is in the interest of both parties to extend the cooperation, and Belinelli himself wants to end his career in black and white.

He started in Virtus, after which he moved to city rival Fortitudo in 2003, but after 14 NBA seasons and a stint with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, he returned home and now in his mature playing years is playing in the Euroleague for his first career team. He is averaging 9.2 points in 16 minutes on the field in the Euroleague this season, and he is also a domestic player, which is a very important thing when it comes to the domestic championship in which Virtus is fighting big battles with Olimpia from Milan.

Virtus is not giving up on its veterans as they have prepared a new collaboration for Miloš Teodosić, so the backbone of Serđo Skariol’s team will remain the same for the next year.