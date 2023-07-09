Marko Simonović signed for Crvena zvezda | Sport

A new center arrived after two seasons in the NBA. Now he returns to ABA, where he made his name. Red Star brought in Marko Simonović.

Red Star there is a new center and that’s it Marko Simonovićhe confirmed in his style on Twitter Miodrag Miško Raznatović. In previous days, Simonović was associated with the red and whites, and now, on the occasion of his arrival at Mali Kalemegdan, Ražnatović wrote: “After a short break, the streak started by Ljubodrag continues again!”

Of course it is a reference to the surname Simonović and the great tradition of players with that surname in the red and white jersey. The one who “started the series” is Ljubodrag Simonović, better known as Duci, one of the best basketball players in the history of the club. The series continued with Marko Simonović, a winger who wore the red and white jersey for years, and then started his coaching career as part of the Zvezda coaching staff.

After a short break, the streak started by Ljubodrag continues again!#BeoBasket — Misko4Raznatovic (@MiskoRaznatovic)July 8, 2023

The newest Simonović in the ranks of the red and whites is 23 years old, and after a trip abroad where he played in Siena at a very young age, he came to the ABA league in search of minutes. He didn’t manage in Olimpija from Ljubljana, so in 2019 he went to Mega. After two seasons in which he played well, he was selected as the 44th pick and was taken by the Chicago Bulls. He was there for the last two seasons, but played only 16 games and mostly played in the development league.

Marko Simonović signed a two-year contract with the red and whites and is the second addition to the team after the return of Dejan Davidovac. Zvezda also extended the contract with former captain Luka Mitrović.

Simonović is 213 centimeters tall, weighs 110 kilograms and is equally good at the wing center and center positions. In Maga, he mostly played in the “four”, and it seems that he is an ideal replacement for Filip Petrushev, at least in terms of the position he covers on the field.

