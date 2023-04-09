Home World Marseille, a building collapses in the center. Dozens of rescuers on site
Marseille, a building collapses in the center. Dozens of rescuers on site

Marseille, a building collapses in the center. Dozens of rescuers on site

France – A building collapsed recently in the center of Marseille and the emergency services are on the spot. The streets around the building, in the La Plaine district, are cordoned off and many rescuers are present. The news was given by the local police who specified: “The causes of the collapse are not yet known, nor if there are any victims”. “It was huge like an explosion,” she told the agency France PressGilles, who lives in a street perpendicular to that of the collapsed building

(News being updated)

