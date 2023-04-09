The Lazio coach after the match on DAZN: “The team has a different awareness and attitude, it’s always in the game. The 7 points on the fifth leg seem like a lot, but in reality there are 27 up for grabs and we have very tough matches”. Luis Alberto to Sky: “Juve are the best squad in the league, we’re fine” LAZIO 2-1 JUVE: THE HIGHLIGHTS

Lazio beat Juve 2-1 and confirm their second place in the standings. Goals from Milinkovic and Zaccagni. In the post-match interview, Sarri starts right from the goal by Milinkovic-Savic, which arrived immediately after a contact with Alex Sandro: “My impression, from a distance, is that he could also whistle for a foul – he told DAZN -, but I also had the impression that Juventus should finish in nine. There was a red foul in the first half by Locatelli and then a double yellow by Cuadrado”. So on the game: “The attitude of the players is what makes me proud: the continuity found in training is coming out in the game. The team has a different awareness and attitude, it is always in the game. Better Luis Alberto’s heel or running defense in the final minutes? They have the blow in their DNA, I’m more pleased with what I may have triggered them. They will always have the blow. If they have these availability, we become another team.”

The Champions League For Lazio it is another big match won: “In the league we are a continuous team, we had the empty hits in Europe. If we have increased the mental capacity we will see him playing every three days”. The points on the fifth hour are seven: “It seems like a lot, but in reality there are 27 up for grabs and we have very tough matches. It’s not easy now and it wasn’t impossible a month and a half ago when we were further back”. Finally, a joke about Zaccagni and the national theme “Better leave it to us.”

Luis Alberto to Sky: “Juve are the best squad in the league, we’re fine” Goal tried yesterday? Yes, but yesterday Lazzari managed to avoid it. I knew that Zaccagni was there, it was difficult, then luckily he scored otherwise I’d kill him“. On the win: “The team is in a good moment, we play well, and Juve is the best team in the league in terms of players and squad. When did the spark strike with Sarri? After the stop of the World Cup, I put myself more at the disposal of the team and he noticed it.”