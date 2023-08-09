Martina Jozinović singer from Grand | Entertainment

The local audience had the opportunity to watch Martina Jozinović (24) in the last season of the music competition

Finalist of the music competition Zvezde GrandaMartina Jozinovićdid not win the main prize, but surely, thanks to her voice and attractive appearance, she became the audience’s favorite.

Although Slavica Angelova was declared the winner, Martina signed a collaboration with Granda, and recently revealed what was the hardest thing for her during the competition itself, and how she endured defeat.

“In the beginning I was a little disappointed because I expected a higher ranking, but that disappointment was short-lived. I believe that this victory is not even important if you plan to do something bigger in your career,” Martina told Scena and continued: “The only negative side of the competition was that I live in Vienna. It was very tiring for me to come to the rehearsals and return to Vienna, as well as to organize everything for the recording”.

Martina is only 24 years old, and according to the comments on her Instagram social network, “she is the same Severina from her younger days”, and she once joked about imitating an older colleague:

On Instagram, she also published a video from a concert where she performed a number from the hit movie “Toma”:

In the competition, we had the opportunity to see Martin in challenging outfits – remember some of them:



