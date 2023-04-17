Home » Martina Patti towards the trial, is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter
World

by admin
“I think there will be an indictment.” This was stated by the lawyer Gabriele Celesti at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing on the request of the Catania Public Prosecutor’s Office to try Martina Patti, the 24-year-old who confesses to the murder of her daughter Elena, of…

