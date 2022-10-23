After Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, now Monet. Two activists from “Last Generation”, a climate change protest group, smeared Monet’s oil at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany, throwing mashed potatoes at him. The group then posted on Twitter the video of the attack on “Il Pagliaio”, one of the masterpieces of the French impressionist, inviting politicians to take effective measures to limit climate change. The extent of any damage has yet to be assessed, museum spokeswoman Carolin Stranz said.

A few days ago a similar action, but with tomato sauce, was carried out against Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” ​​in London. A group of environmental activists engaged in the ‘Just Stop Oil’ anti-oil protest campaign threw an edible soup in a can at one of the iconic paintings exhibited at the National Gallery in London.

(ansa)

But not only. A few days later, the activists of Extinction Rebellion changed their “target” and the victims of their demonstration action were a series of Ferraris on display at the Autoshow in Paris. Arrived quietly – as usual – the environmentalists have in fact sprinkled the bodywork of a series of sports cars on display with a black substance, then glued to the car bodies and sat on the ground.