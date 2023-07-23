Mass Evacuation in Greece as Uncontrolled Forest Fire Rages in Rhodes

Title: Thousands Evacuated as Forest Fire Rages on Greek Island of Rhodes

Subtitle: Unprecedented destruction and tourism sector hit hard

Rhodes, Greece – In a race to escape the ravaging forest fire, over 19,000 individuals, including approximately 6,000 tourists, have been forcefully evacuated from the picturesque Greek island of Rhodes. The blaze, which continues to rage out of control due to scorching temperatures and fierce winds, has prompted an extensive evacuation operation that has been ongoing for six consecutive days.

According to Yannis Artopiós, spokesperson for the Fire Department, approximately 3,000 tourists were transported safely to designated locations by sea, while the remaining evacuees, including a further 3,000 tourists, were moved by land. This process unfolded throughout the night, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

11 towns situated in the central and east coast of the island have been cleared as a result of the menacing flames, leaving devastation in their wake. Tragically, three hotels in the coastal town of Kiotari were damaged, and several homes in Laerma were reduced to ashes.

The firefighting efforts currently rely on the dedication of 270 firefighters, supported by 49 vehicles, five helicopters, and ten tanker planes. These valiant individuals continue to battle the flames, but their job is made increasingly challenging due to the relentless heat and uncompromising winds.

The impact of the situation is felt throughout Rhodes, with thousands of tourists forced to spend the night in schools, sports halls, or on ferries. Social media has been inundated with videos depicting kilometers-long lines of tourists marching towards nearby beaches, dragging their suitcases with them, as they make their way to the evacuation points.

While some individuals have voiced concerns regarding the authorities’ lack of organization and communication, it is essential to note that no injuries have been reported thus far. However, nine individuals sought medical attention at local health centers for mild respiratory problems due to smoke inhalation.

In response, tour operators have instructed charter flights to land empty on the island to evacuate those tourists willing to leave Rhodes. Currently, all flights departing from the island are operating at maximum capacity, highlighting the urgency that surrounds this dire situation.

As the fire continues to mercilessly consume thousands of hectares of untouched forest, experts express grave concern for the island’s environment. Professor Efthímios Lekkas, a Natural Catastrophes specialist, unequivocally stated that “the images I see are unprecedented,” emphasizing the severity of the catastrophe.

Beyond the immediate threat to life and property, the forest fire also poses a significant blow to the island’s economy, critically reliant on its thriving tourism sector. Unfortunately, Greece experiences an extreme heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in central Greece on Saturday and anticipated to reach 45 degrees Celsius today.

As the fire rages on, local authorities and emergency responders are doing their utmost to contain the disaster. With hopes that the situation will soon be under control, the island of Rhodes remains resilient, ready to rebuild and revive its cherished paradise once again.

