Mass fight in Neum | Info

In a mass brawl in Neum, two people were injured, and the chaos also led to a traffic accident.

They are in a big fight in the town of Naum in Bosnia and Herzegovina two people injured, and then there was a traffic accident as a result of the chaos. The driver of the “Golf” car, SB, hit the right curb and then hit the equipment of a pizzeria.

During the calming down of the fight, the official vehicle of the brand “Golf” was also damaged by the driver of the car of the brand “BMW” driven by RP. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the filing of misdemeanor charges will follow.

