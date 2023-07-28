isolated 70-year-old patient

Tgcom24

A case of cholera has been registered in Lecce: a 70-year-old man was hospitalized in isolation in the Infectious Diseases department of Vito Fazzi. The microorganism responsible for the infectious disease was isolated in the patient. His general health conditions are good. The Department of Prevention has carried out “the epidemiological investigation which shows that the man would have eaten unsafe foods”. Investigations are now underway: it is not excluded that the “isolated vibrio Cholerae is of the non-toxigenic and therefore non-dangerous type”.

