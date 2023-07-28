Home » isolated 70-year-old patient
Sports

isolated 70-year-old patient

by admin

Tgcom24

A case of cholera has been registered in Lecce: a 70-year-old man was hospitalized in isolation in the Infectious Diseases department of Vito Fazzi. The microorganism responsible for the infectious disease was isolated in the patient. His general health conditions are good. The Department of Prevention has carried out “the epidemiological investigation which shows that the man would have eaten unsafe foods”. Investigations are now underway: it is not excluded that the “isolated vibrio Cholerae is of the non-toxigenic and therefore non-dangerous type”.

See also  NBA playoffs, welcome back to the bubble: Lakers and Heat are aiming for historic Finals

You may also like

Kristin Harila scales all eight-thousanders in the world...

Algerian Star Riyad Mahrez Joins Al Ahli in...

Formula 1, qualifying and pole live from the...

Second division: FC St. Pauli does not want...

Women’s World Cup: China wins in 10 with...

The Czech Republic does not allow Russian tennis...

World Fencing Championships, Italy in the final in...

Søndergaard – “The early goal was hard to...

Keira Walsh Suffers Injury in Match Against Denmark

The Sean Payton-Nathaniel Hackett beef is exactly the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy