One of the two wanted for stabbing ten people to death in a Canadian province was found dead. The police reported it. The other, who turned out to be his brother, remains on the run.

The injuries that caused Damien Sanderson’s death do not appear to be self-inflicted, said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Canadian Royal Police at a press conference reported by CNN. His brother Myles, the second wanted man, is still a fugitive and could be injured.

Massacre in Canada, 10 people killed by stab wounds and 15 wounded: it is the hunt for two men by Massimo Basile 04 September 2022



A gigantic manhunt across three huge rural provinces of the country was triggered the day after one of the deadliest massacres in Canada’s history. The massacre of 10 people shook the communities of local natives, victims of the attacks and the main inhabitants of these remote areas, but also the whole country: the premier, Justin Trudeau, called them “horrible and shocking” and promised the utmost commitment. in the search for attackers. The police have not yet disclosed any motives for the massacre but one of the local native leaders has evoked the specter of drugs.

The horror was consumed in a few hours in the night between Saturday and Sunday in at least 13 different places, the police have reconstructed according to which some of the 10 victims were killed on purpose, others at random. At least 15 injured, transported aboard three helicopters to nearby hospitals, but many more people could be affected by the fury of the two killers who then managed to escape and reach an emergency room.

Rescuers told of gruesome scenes upon their arrival. The attacks particularly occurred between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, where local communities declared a state of emergency. These are isolated and sparsely populated areas, about 3,400 souls largely devoted to agriculture, hunting and fishing. In particular, only 200 people live in Weldon.