Matora about pregnancy | Fun

Jovana Tomić Matora spoke about her pregnancy and announced that the baby is coming.

Source: Instagram/matora23

After the wedding, the two of them enjoy their life together, and Anita’s son Aleksey moved to live with them, and the three of them are in Mator’s apartment. Jovana announced that she wants to undergo in vitro fertilization, and now she revealed in a live broadcast on Instagram that she plans to sell the apartment where she lives now.

“Honestly, I can’t wait to get pregnant, we will work on it, and now I plan to sell this apartment we are in now, because it was perfect for me, because I was alone, now Anita and Aleksej are here, even when the baby arrives, we need a bigger one,” Matora said as she prepared dinner.



See description

MATORA CONFIRMED THAT THE BABY IS COMING! She married Anita and revealed everything about her PREGNANCY – I’m selling an apartment, now we need a bigger one!

Hide description

Source: Kurir/ Petar AleksićNo. picture: 7 1 / 7 Source: Kurir/ Petar AleksićNo. picture: 7 2 / 7 Source: Kurir/ Petar AleksićNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Kurir/ Petar AleksićNo. picture: 7 4 / 7 Source: Kurir/ Petar AleksićNo. picture: 7 5 / 7 Source: Kurir/ Petar AleksićNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Kurir/ Petar AleksićNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

“I’m very attached to this apartment, I’ll see if I can get one here as well, there’s a building across the street that’s under construction, so maybe I’ll get an apartment there,” she told her followers, and the two of them will soon have a gala wedding.



See description

MATORA CONFIRMED THAT THE BABY IS COMING! She married Anita and revealed everything about her PREGNANCY – I’m selling an apartment, now we need a bigger one!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/ScreenshotNo. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: Instagram/ScreenshotNo. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: Instagram/anita.stanojlovicNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: Instagram/ScreenshotNo. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: Instagram/ScreenshotNo. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: Instagram/anita.stanojlovicNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Instagram/matora23No. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: Instagram/matora23No. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Instagram/matora23No. image: 9 9 / 9 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

01:15 Matora i Anita izvozile sudbonosno DA Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

