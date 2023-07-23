River travel pioneer Hans Kaufmann regulates succession

Wachablösung

New captain on board: river travel pioneer Hans Kaufmann hands over the presidency of Thurgau Travel to Dominik Baldegger

In Switzerland, Hans Kaufmann is the expert par excellence for river trips. After taking over operational management, the founder of Thurgau Travel has now also handed over the chairmanship of the board of directors. Kaufmann’s successor at the head of the supervisory board is Dominik Baldegger.

After his successor as managing director of Thurgau Travel, Hans Kaufmann also arranged those in the presidency of the board of directors.

He has over 50 years of experience in river navigation and founded Thurgau Travel almost 22 years ago: Hans Kaufmann. Now the patron is even shorter. After Kaufmann handed over the operational management of the family company based in Weinfelden to Daniel Pauli-Kaufmann in 2019, he has now also relinquished the chairmanship of the board of directors.

The new President is Dominik Baldegger, who has been with Thurgau Travel since 2009 and has also been a member of the Board of Directors since 2020. Thurgau Travel is one of the two leading providers of river cruises in the world, alongside the travel agency Mittelthurgau, where Kaufmann was the managing director for almost 30 years before becoming self-employed. Around 30 people are employed.

Dominik Baldegger, new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thurgau Travel.

Baldegger is a qualified fiduciary expert and holds an Executive MBA in Customer Relationship. According to the announcement, he has “extensive knowledge and experience from various industries”. Before he became a partner at the Appenzell trust company CMT, he worked in the sports market, including at the outdoor goods companies Mammut and Irish Bach.

Hans Kaufmann remains responsible

The 51-year-old Baldegger emphasizes how important it is to work together with the family council, management and the entire board of directors. This is to be supplemented with external specialists over the next six months so that Thurgau Travel can continue to expand its leading position in the Swiss market for river travel and come up with new products. For example, Thurgau Travel recently introduced a new ship called “Thurgau Gold”, which is “oriented towards sustainability and modern comfort”.

Hans Kaufmann is satisfied with the personnel changes at the top of his company. “It was always important to me to find a good successor solution in good time.” Of course, river travel pioneer Hans Kaufmann, born in 1948, will remain on board as a member of the board of directors.

