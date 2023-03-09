Home World Matsu officers and soldiers are short of meat, and the Supervision Committee needs to investigate | Supervisory Yuan | The Epoch Times
Matsu officers and soldiers are short of meat, and the Supervision Committee needs to investigate

[The Epoch Times, March 08, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chang Huairen, Taipei, Taiwan) The Matsu Army Defense Command was suspended due to the rental of civilian ships, which affected the military’s evacuation of supplies. The garrison officers and soldiers of Juguang Township wrote on the beach ” The main dish in the kitchen of the Ministry of Defense of the Horse is rice”, “the kitchen of the Ministry of Defense of the Horse has no meat”, “Eat instant noodles and canned food when you are hungry”, “no canned food” and other words. Regarding this, the Overwatch Council stated on the 8th that officers and soldiers stationed at the Matsu Defense Headquarters of the Army faced food shortages, which might affect their combat effectiveness. Supervisory committee members Lai Dingming, Pu Zhongcheng, and Chen Jingjun applied for an automatic investigation.

The supervisory committee pointed out that the Ministry of National Defense of Malaysia responded to factors such as bad walruses, delayed sailing due to leased civilian ships, failure to deliver due to breakdown repairs, and unstable supply from manufacturers, and temporarily replaced them with military canned food. In addition to the food shortage incident, there are also rumors of gas and ammunition supply issues. Recently, Matsu is also facing a crisis of submarine cable disconnection, which has greatly affected people’s livelihood and the military’s front-line combat capabilities.

Finally, the supervisory committee pointed out that the military did not pay attention to the rights and interests of garrison officers and soldiers, which may affect people’s livelihood and the military’s fighting spirit. What is the real situation of food shortage faced by the garrison officers and soldiers of the Ministry of Defense of Malaysia, and the difficulties faced by the long-term transportation of materials from outlying islands? Do you face the same problems related to basic livelihood needs and combat readiness supplies? Are the relevant personnel liable for administrative violations? What are the response plans and solutions of the responsible units? It is necessary to clarify and investigate.

Editor in charge: Lu Meiqi

