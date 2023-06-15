Home » Mayon Volcanic Activity in the Philippines Intensifies, Large-Scale Eruption Possible-News Center-南海网
Mayon Volcanic Activity in the Philippines Intensifies, Large-Scale Eruption Possible-News Center-南海网

Recently, the activity of Mayon Volcano in the Philippines has intensified, and its alert level has also been raised to level 3. On the 14th, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced that from 5 a.m. on the 13th to 5 a.m. on the 14th, Mayon Volcano was active, and the possibility of a large-scale eruption could not be ruled out.

Headquarters Reporter Alan Barruiz:Behind me is Mayon Volcano, and the crater is emitting a steam plume, indicating that the volcano is anomalous. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert level of Mayon Volcano to Level 3, which means that the possibility of a dangerous eruption has increased.

On the 14th, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced that from 5 am on the 13th to 5 am on the 14th, Mayon Volcano recorded a total of 7 volcanic earthquakes, 309 rockfall events, and 7 pyroclastic density flows. This phenomenon has increased compared to before. Paul Alanis, a volcano expert based in Mayon Volcano, said that Mayon Volcano is forming a new lava dome, and the possibility of a large-scale eruption cannot be ruled out.

Volcano expert Paul Alanis:Due to the increase in rockfall and volcanic material, another danger is the arrival of the typhoon season, which will bring a lot of rainfall to the local area, which is likely to form a lahar.

Mayon Volcano is 2,463 meters high and is known for its “perfect conical” mountain. It is the most active volcano in the Philippines. The most recent eruption, in 2018, forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

See also  Alert in Palermo, the desperate of Partanna Mondello VIDEO




