Mayotte in Crisis: Struggling with Unprecedented Water Shortages

A dire water crisis continues to plague the French island of Mayotte, as its residents struggle with little or no running water amidst one of the worst droughts in the territory’s history. Residents’ access to water is limited to about 18 hours every other day after the island’s two water reservoirs reached critical levels and were close to being depleted. This crisis has led to school closures, a growing health crisis, and scarcity of clean drinking water. In response, the French government sent 600,000 liters of bottled water and deployed soldiers and public officials to assist with water distribution, and also suspended water bills for all residents. However, many residents still feel abandoned and fear for what the future holds. In addition to the water crisis, Mayotte is also dealing with an epidemic of acute gastroenteritis, which is attributed to contaminated water and low hygiene standards due to water shortages. Talks have been ongoing for years to build a third water reservoir and a second desalination plant, which would increase Mayotte’s drinking water production capacity, but no progress has been made on these projects. The population growth and the impacts of climate change have put enormous pressure on the island’s water resources, and although Mayotte has received funding to address the water crisis, less than half of the allocated money has been spent so far. Access to bottled water remains a financial burden for many of the island’s residents, with high prices and scarcity at stores, adding another layer of stress to an already challenging situation.

