MAZO Madriz announces its first names, venues and dates

The first batch of artists includes more than fifteen names that we will be able to see in concert over the next few months in the city of Madrid within the framework of the MAZO Madriz cycle. The first of the concerts will be tonight, as a presentation, and will be led by Juan Ingaramo in the El Sol room. In any case, the main block of concerts of this fourth edition of the cycle will take place between September 2023 and March 2024.

The first list of artists includes the Londoner Kamaal Williams, Judeline, the Canadians Preoccupations, Mausoleo, Parquesvr, Jordi Ganchitos, the Argentines Las Ligas Menores, the Californian Kendra Morris, Xosé Lois Romero & Aliboria, Antía Muíño, Fillas de Cassandra -In the photography-, Ciervoss, Caamaño & Ameixeiras, Sara Zozaya Allison y Driving schoolalthough more names will arrive shortly. You can get tickets at this link.

You can see the complete list of concerts, dates and venues under the video clip of Preoccupations.

Wednesday June 28: Juan Ingaramo, El Sol

Friday, September 1: The Minor Leagues, El Sol

Saturday September 23: Preoccupations + Mausoleum, Shoko

Saturday October 7: Judeline, Shoko

Sunday October 8: Kendra Morris, The Intruder

Saturday October 14: Xosé Lois Romero & Aliboria, Café Berlín

Sunday October 15: Kamaal Williams, Copernicus

Friday, October 20: Deer, Wurlitzer Ballroom

Thursday November 9: Caamaño & Ameixeiras, Clamores

Saturday, November 11: Fillas de Cassandra, Siroco

Friday, November 17: Parquesvr + Jordi Ganchitos, Copernicus

Saturday, November 18: Driving School, Wurlitzer Ballroom

Thursday, November 23: Sara Zozaya, Café La Palma

Thursday, November 30: Antía Muíño, The Intruder

Sunday March 17, 2024: Allison, The Sun