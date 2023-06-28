Estrima invests 5.4 million in Birò, the smallest 4-wheel electric vehicle

Listen to the audio version of the article

A total investment expected at the end of the process, for the next three years of over 5.4 million euros with a total subsidy of over 2.5 million euros in the form of a contribution to the expense of Industrial Research and Experimental Development .

These are the numbers of the investment that will be made by Estrima, an Italian company active in the electric micro-mobility sector, born in Pordenone in 2008 and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, producer of Birò, the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle in the world. The investment will be made thanks to the Innovation Agreement, the negotiating tool of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy to support major Research and Development programs on strategic supply chains, such as mobility in this case.

Once signed, the Agreement will lead to the implementation of the Suleb (Smart Ultra-Low Emission Birò) project which will be financed with the resources of the Sustainable Growth Fund and will be carried out in collaboration with the Milan Polytechnic. In the development and presentation of the project, Estrima was supported by Iniziativa, a financial advisor that with this program finances the tenth Innovation Agreement and exceeds 500 million euros of Research and Development projects of Italian companies, supported by national and regional resources European Union in the last 12 years.

“Suleb – explains Matteo Maestri, CEO and president of Estrima – represents a strategic project for Estrima aimed at developing and creating the future range of Birò, with fuel and propulsion systems that increase efficiency, further minimizing emissions on the entire life cycle of the product, in line with the European Union Regulation 2019/631 which defines the performance levels in terms of CO2 emissions of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles”.

Maestri is echoed by the CEO of Initiative Ivo Allegro who underlines how «Estrima is at the forefront of innovation and sustainable urban mobility. This project confirms our vocation to accompany the development of business innovations in a personalized way to tangibly fuel the competitive advantage of our customers. Being advisor of the Suleb project is for us an important recognition of the quality of the activities and services that we provide to support the development and ecological and digital transition of companies in line with the new 5.0 paradigm on which we have been working for some years now. As part of the Suleb project, we will accompany Estrima in project management, financial reporting and market exploitation of the project results to ensure the success in the implementation of the activities but also the medium-long term propagation of the results achieved by the partnership».

The implementation of the project envisages the use of technologies, materials and architectures functional to lightening the vehicle while maintaining its high safety standards, a critical element on microvehicles, and the development of optimized solutions for urban mobility; new systems, mechanical, electrical, electronic components and software for the management of the main functions, lighting, lateral and longitudinal dynamics of the vehicle. Finally, with the contribution of the Politecnico di Milano, new mechanical, electrical, electronic and software components will be studied for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle connectivity (V2V and V2I), data management, man-vehicle interaction ( HMI), infotainment and battery charging.

