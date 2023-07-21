Megan Fox attacked by a man | Fun

Actress Megan Fox attacked at a fair in Los Angeles

Machine Gun Kelly and his better half tried to get in for a ride, when an unknown man tried to attack the rapper. His security took the man away from the rapper, but that’s when he lunged at actress Megan Fox and slammed her into the fence behind her with all his might.

The rapper did not engage in a fight with the man, but simply grabbed the girl and took her outside.

