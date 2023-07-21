Home » Megan Fox attacked by a man | Fun
World

Megan Fox attacked by a man | Fun

by admin
Megan Fox attacked by a man | Fun

Actress Megan Fox attacked at a fair in Los Angeles

Izvor: TikTok/@arianamyaa

Machine Gun Kelly and his better half tried to get in for a ride, when an unknown man tried to attack the rapper. His security took the man away from the rapper, but that’s when he lunged at actress Megan Fox and slammed her into the fence behind her with all his might.

The rapper did not engage in a fight with the man, but simply grabbed the girl and took her outside.

See:

00:15 Kick Source: tiktok/@arianamyaa

Izvor: tiktok/@arianamyaa

BONUS VIDEO:

02:10 WHAT’S UP? Here’s what disorder Megan Fox has Source: MONDO/Teodora Orlandić and Mirela Ljumić

Source: MONDO/Teodora Orlandić and Mirela Ljumić

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Shanghai, an elderly man left for dead is sent to the morgue. Then the discovery: he is still alive

You may also like

One Dead, Three Injured in Knife Attack near...

Ukraine, certainly the war will end and American...

sparks live on TV between Yolanda Diaz and...

Ministry of Health Sanctions Doctors for “Putting Salvadorans’...

The investigation into the case of the two...

Aldo Comas works with La Bien Querida and...

Albania legalizes cannabis for medical and industrial purposes:...

Love, Unity, and Volunteerism: Fabiola and Gustavo’s Journey...

New Yorkers rally in support of Not on...

Francesca Gobbi, wife of Francesco De Gregori, died...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy