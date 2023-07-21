Home » Hermannová, Štochlová – Pavanová, McBainová 2:1, Hermannová and Štochlová will play for first place in the group in Edmonton
Hermannová, Štochlová – Pavanová, McBainová 2:1, Hermannová and Štochlová will play for first place in the group in Edmonton

Hermannová and Štochlova converted the fifth set point in the balanced first set, while they had previously saved one. In the second, they quickly recovered from the loss and the Canadians easily equalized.

In the tie-break, the Czech number 1s, who advanced from the qualification, already dealt with the block of the almost two-meter world champion from 2019, Pavanová. They quickly increased their lead against the sixth seeds to seven points and eventually won 15:9.

Pro Tour tournament of the Challenge category in beach volleyball in Edmonton: Women – group F: HERMANNOVÁ ŠTOCHLOVÁ (19-ČR) – Pavanová, McBainová (6-Can.) 2:1 (23, -16, 9)

