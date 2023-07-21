Cybersecurity for proactive monitoring of digital systems

Prevention is the watchword in the cybersecurity. Which translates into proactive monitoring of digital systems. As well as in compliance with data protection regulations. To achieve these objectives, LinearIt, an Italian company of the Hya Holding constellation specialized in the design and implementation of end-to-end digital integration solutions, as well as committed to supporting its customers in the management and evolution of their complex telecommunications infrastructures, has signed an important partnership with the Zabbix platform. “Proactively monitoring the network has become necessary, complex, expensive and, often, impossible without the aid of adequate tools and skills”, CEO Nicola De Blasio explains to CorCom.

Zabbix e il proactive monitoring

Open source software created by Russian programmer Alexei Vladishev, the Zabbix platform is recognized as a world leader for monitoring systems and for the management of different assetsboth virtual and physical. Thanks to this alliance “Zabbix is ​​an integral part of the proactive monitoring value proposition that we are successfully spreading on the market and which is able to bring the customer a series of benefits”, highlights Salvo Rosa, Director of the LinearIT Software Products Business Unit

One partnership, many advantages

First of all, the aim is to reduce the use of the original platforms of the vendors: “It is no coincidence that the entire network can be monitored with just the Zabbix tool, this allows standardizing the visualization of alarms and events from different vendors”. Secondly, increase the speed of fault location: “It is possible monitor different network entities from the same software and more easily identify where to intervene, reducing downtime”. Third: reduce management and maintenance costs through the use of a single software tool. Not forgetting that “LinearIt has a proactive monitoring competence center with Zabbix certified personnel with specific know-how on telco processes”, observes Rosa.

Alongside the telcos

With three offices along the Peninsula (Rome, Milan, Naples), with a strong team of 250 employees and with a turnover that sails towards 18 million euros, LinearIt is alongside the telcos – da Tim a Open Fiber – to safeguard their telecommunications infrastructure which, in recent years, have become increasingly complex to manage due to the coexistence of old and new technologies, often from different manufacturers and suppliers.

Complete solutions to cut costs

“Proactively monitoring the network has become necessary, complex, expensive and, often, impossible without the aid of adequate tools and skills”, underlines Rosa. The LinearIt manager explains that to provide best practices and complete solutions to TLCs, a mix of two elements: “First of all, process know-how of the telco market both in terms of network operational management and core application solutions. Secondly, a choice of technological tools market leader, new generation and easily adaptable to the specifics of telco processes, such as the Zabbix platform”.

Training, a crucial asset

However, in order for a telco, a SME, a public administration body and a financial company to always be connected, but in total security, it is not enough to have only cutting-edge technology. In fact, the challenge of cybersecurity is also played out in terms of human capital, i.e. making use of competent personnel. Here because, training is crucial, so much so that 30% of LinearIt’s activity is precisely in training its customers’ staff thanks to the skills of its certified technicians.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

