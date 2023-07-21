AC MILAN, AGREEMENT FOR CHUKWUEZE: close one step, figures and details | First page

Milan is unleashed on the transfer market. After the closing of the deal that will bring Noah Okafor to wear the Rossoneri shirt, it is news of the last few minutes that the negotiation between Villarreal and the Milanese management for Samuel Chukwueze is close to arriving at the long-awaited white smoke.

DRAFT OF AGREEMENT – After the new contacts that were expected for today, in the last few minutes, a draft agreement has been reached between the AC Milan club and the Spanish company on the basis of a permanent transfer: 25 million euros on a fixed basis plus bonuses (to go up to 28) and a five-year contract ready for the Nigerian offensive full-back. Only the last details are missing to be defined but the closing of the deal is expected in the next 48 hours with the deadline set for Monday: the contract should be for four years.

FIRST OKAFOR, THEN IT CLOSES – Milanon the strength of an existing general agreement with the player’s entourage, he is finalizing the last details with Villarreal. Once the definitive documentation for the transfer of Okafor from Salzburg has been arranged and completed, it will be time to define the negotiation for Chukwueze. Monday will be day x for closing the deal: the Nigerian winger is preparing to be the new reinforcement requested and desired by Stefano Pioli for the right flank. The class of ’99 will take the second non-EU slot – after Loftus-Cheek – given the departure of 2004 Boakye, taken last March from MSK Zilina Africa.