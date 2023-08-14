Megan Markle in a coat with a tattoo | Magazine

Megan Markl seen in the real autumn edition and with an unusual tattoo on her arm…

Source: Profimedia/GGRE

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, and the much-loved daughter-in-law of the British royal court after her marriage seems to have respected the dress codes. However, she had a couple of fashion failures and her appearance was often compared to Princess Kate Middleton, whom she could not match in terms of elegance.

This time Meghan was seen on the streets of Santa Barbara, California, where the couple moved after heated arguments in the royal home. The paparazzi photographed her in a very reduced autumn style, considering that the temperatures have dropped in that part of the hemisphere.

She wore a sharp cut cream coat with an open collar which she paired perfectly with cream ballet flats with a small heel. White pants and an oversized bag in the same shade perfectly matched the whole style, while a dotted cream-blue scarf gave the impression.

Apart from the styling, what caught the sharp eye of the photographer is the tattoo on the left wrist at first glance. But it is a disc-shaped sticker that emits biosignals that have a relaxing effect. Otherwise, it is recommended for war veterans, athletes and doctors because of their stressful work. It works by sending electrical signals to the brain and calming nerve cells and impulses.

See how Megan Markl looked in the gallery:



Megan Mark announced the autumn trend: She DOMINATED in a perfect coat and colors, and a "TATTOO" appeared on her arm with a MESSAGE

