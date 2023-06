TUNIS – One hundred million European funds for border control. And up to an additional 150 million in liquidity to try and give a shred of breathing room to the meager coffers of the Tunisian budget. Here is the result of Giorgia Meloni’s mission to Tunis, the second in five days, to meet President Saied. This time the premier is at the side of the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch premier Mark Rutte.