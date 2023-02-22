The premier arrived by train in the Ukrainian capital: a visit to Bucha and a meeting with Zelensky

“I think it was right and necessary to be here and personally understand what is needed and help Italians understand it”.

He said it the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, upon her arrival at the Kiev station.

«I’m here to understand what a people fighting for their freedom needs. It’s always different to see with one’s own eyes and I think it also helps Italians understand» what is happening in Ukraine, added Meloni, welcomed on the platform by the deputy foreign minister, Yehven Perebynis, who offered her a bouquet. (Monica Guerzoni, sent to Kiev)