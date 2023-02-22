Florence, 21 February 2023 – The student demonstration in Florence it ended. Fortunately, there were no major security and public order problems. The only ones moments of tension occurred in front of via Frusa, where the headquarters of Azione Studentesca is located. Here the protesters stopped and threw some firecrackers and smoke bombs against the police who were guarding the street.

Many chants and slogans against the police. The face-to-face with the riot police lasted a few minutes and then the procession resumed in the direction of via Malta, where it ended. Before the start of the procession, the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella had called for a peaceful demonstration. So it was.