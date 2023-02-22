Home Health Parade in Florence, demonstrators throw firecrackers and smoke bombs at the police. Video
Health

Parade in Florence, demonstrators throw firecrackers and smoke bombs at the police. Video

by admin
Parade in Florence, demonstrators throw firecrackers and smoke bombs at the police. Video

Florence, 21 February 2023 – The student demonstration in Florence it ended. Fortunately, there were no major security and public order problems. The only ones moments of tension occurred in front of via Frusa, where the headquarters of Azione Studentesca is located. Here the protesters stopped and threw some firecrackers and smoke bombs against the police who were guarding the street.

Many chants and slogans against the police. The face-to-face with the riot police lasted a few minutes and then the procession resumed in the direction of via Malta, where it ended. Before the start of the procession, the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella had called for a peaceful demonstration. So it was.

See also  AI discovers important risk factor

You may also like

Juve, Judge Torsello: “Sports justice cannot aim for...

Canada, 751 other children’s graves discovered near Catholic...

Does sex count as exercise?

Berlin, a 5-year-old girl found dying in a...

Biden sees the distant solution (and the war...

Parade in Florence, demonstrators throw firecrackers and smoke...

Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2, the report cards: Kvara bad...

Anesthetist of the Civico died at the age...

Germany, 5-year-old girl killed in a park: a...

Pierpaolo Panzieri, who was the boy stabbed to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy