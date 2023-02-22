Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have released a update for the PC version of Wild Heartstheir recent “Monster Hunter-like” well received by critics but heavily criticized by computer users, due to a number of technical problems.

The official Wild Hearts patch notes shared by Omega Force comes from Steam and fixes a handful of CPU, resolution, and rendering issues with an AMD graphics card, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

But let’s see the complete patch notes of Wild Hearts below:

Fixed an issue where some high-end CPUs were unintentionally throttled. High-end PCs should now see an improvement in performance.

Fixed an issue where some sounds weren’t playing or were delayed, causing the audio to stack. This “audio stacking” issue was also causing CPU strain for players. Thanks to this fix, gamers should see performance improvements across the board. The solution to use 5.1/7.1 audio is no longer needed on PC.

Default resolution to 16:9 1080p on first launch. The recommended specs for WILD HEARTS are aligned to a 16:9 1080p display; for new users this will be the default. You can change this setting to your desired resolution in-game.

Fixed a rendering issue (“disco lights”) when using an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Fixed an issue in the save/load screen that could cause save data to become corrupted.

In our review of Wild Hearts we explained that “Wild Hearts has sincerely exceeded our expectations. We would never have expected from Omega Force a title capable of rivaling Monster Hunters, much less equipped with such solid systems as to guarantee it a personality And instead the Japanese team has silenced our doubts, churning out a very valid action, which finds in various aspects the right compromise between the complexity of the series that inspires it and the desire to open up to newcomers to experiences of this type. , cannot unseat the “mother” series from the throne nor reach its qualitative peaks, due to some balancing and ingenuity problems deriving from the team’s lack of experience compared to Capcom veterans; in any case, it remains highly recommended for action lovers , or for anyone who wants a fresh alternative to the usual monster hunt.”