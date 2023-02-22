Today, Wednesday 22 February, a day full of sport awaits us. The cross-country skiing World Championships are opening: in Planica space for free technique competitions with interval starts. In the Slovenian resort there will also be fun with the Ski Jumping World Championships, with the qualifications on the women’s HS100 raising the curtain. The Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships continue in Bakuriani.

To follow the third stage of the UAE Tour for cycling enthusiasts, Italy-South Korea for women’s football, the tennis tournaments of the week and the football Champions League with Inter-Porto at San Siro. Below is the complete calendar, the detailed program, all the times of the sporting events scheduled today Wednesday 22 Februarythe related TV and streaming schedule.

SPORT CALENDAR ON TV TODAY

Wednesday February 22nd

08.45 CYCLING – UAE Tour, third stage: Umbrella Beach Al Fujairah-Jebel Jais (live TV on Eurosport 2 from 11.50; live streaming on Rai Play 3, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN from 11.50 am)

09.00 TENNIS – WTA 1000 Dubai, round of 16 (live TV on Supertennis alternating with the other tournaments of the week; live streaming on supertennis.tv, SuperTenniX, Tennis Tv)

10.00 SNOWBOARD (World Championships) – Parallel slalom for mixed teams in Bakuriani (live TV on Eurosport 1, RaiSport+HD; live streaming on Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

10.00 SHOOTING (World Cup) – Women’s 25m Pistol in Cairo, Final (live streaming on ISSF YouTube channel)

11.00 SKI FREESTYLE (World Championships) – Male/Female Aerials in Bakuriani (live streaming on Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

11.30 TENNIS – ATP 250 Marseille, first and second round (live TV on Supertennis alternating with the other tournaments of the week; live streaming on supertennis.tv, SuperTenniX, Tennis Tv)

12.00 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING (World Championships) – 5 km intervals in women’s free technique in Planica (live TV on Eurosport 1, RaiSport+HD; live streaming on Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

12.30 TENNIS – ATP 250 Doha, round of 16 (live TV on Supertennis alternating with the other tournaments of the week; live streaming on supertennis.tv, SuperTenniX, Tennis Tv)

13.30 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING (World Championships) – 10 km intervals in men’s free technique in Planica (live TV on Eurosport 2, RaiSport+HD; live streaming on Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

14.00 SHOOTING (World Cup) – Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions in Cairo, Final (live streaming on ISSF YouTube channel)

14.00 SNOOKER – The Players Championship (diretta tv su Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

16.30 SKI JUMPING (World Championships) – Women’s HS100 in Planica, qualifications (live TV on Eurosport 2; live streaming on Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

17.45 WOMEN’S FOOTBALL (Arnold Clark Cup) – South Korea-Italy (live TV on RaiSport+HD; live streaming on Rai Play)

18.45 ATHLETICS – World Indoor Tour in Madrid (live TV on Sky Sport Arena from 7.30pm; live streaming on Sky Go, NOW from 7.30pm)

19.00 SURF (World League Championship Tour) – Sunset Beach (diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+)

19.00 WOMEN’S WATER POLO (Serie A1) – Roma-Brizz (live TV/streaming is not provided)

19.00 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (Challenge Cup, first leg semifinal) – Suhl-Chieri (live TV/streaming is not provided)

20.00 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (Champions League, round of 16) – LKS Lodz-VakifBank Istanbul (live streaming on Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Euro Volley TV)

20.00 SNOOKER – The Players Championship (diretta tv su Eurosport 1; diretta streaming su Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN)

20.30 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Virtus Bologna-Szekszard (live streaming on the FIBA ​​YouTube channel)

20.30 TENNIS – ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro, first and second round (live TV on Supertennis alternating with the other tournaments of the week; live streaming on supertennis.tv, SuperTenniX, Tennis Tv). Fognini-Barrios Vera (second match from 20.30, restarts from 6-2, 5-2)

21.00 FOOTBALL (Champions League, round of 16 first leg) – Inter-Porto (live streaming on Amazon Prime)

21.00 FOOTBALL (Champions League, round of 16 first leg) – Leipzig-Manchester City (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K; live streaming on Sky Go, NOW, Mediaset Infinity)

22.00 TENNIS – WTA 250 Merida, round of 16 (live TV on Supertennis alternating with the other tournaments of the week; live streaming on supertennis.tv, SuperTenniX, Tennis Tv). Giorgi-Parrizas Diaz (ore 02.00), Cocciaretto-Wang (second match from 02.00)

23.00 CALCIO (Copa Libertadores, preliminary) – El Nacional-Independiente Medellin (direct streaming on Mola Tv)

Photo: FISI/Pentaphoto