NBA, Popovich on Wembanyama: ‘Let him be Victor’. And Ginobili’s message arrives

Victor Wembanyama is a player for the San Antonio Spurs. No surprise, but now the news is a reality, and with the arrival of French in Texas, the first official statements also arrive. About him and his coach, Gregg Popovich. The No. 1 of the Draft demonstrates that he has a sense of stage and humor, right from the start: “What are you most excited to do in San Antonio?” “Have tacos for breakfast,” she replies. “And then the fans at the airport: I imagine there will be many,” he says. He amazed everyone with the maturity shown in recent months, with one ever greater pressure upon him, and finally on the podium of the Barclays Center even tears arrive, perhaps liberating. “It all feels surreal,” she says. But then he returns to ESPN’s microphones already composed, with an eye to his future: “I have to get stronger, I don’t have to gain weight. Strengthen myself while maintaining my agility and my mobility, that’s the idea,” she says.

The idea of ​​his next coach, the legendary Gregg Popovich, is simpler: “Let Victor be Victor – he says – a lesson I learned from Manu Ginobili. (the same Ginobili who made his voice heard son Twitter: “We’re going to have fun”): let him be free to play and see what happens”, declares the Spurs coach, who obviously does not lose his ironic vein: “I’m delighted but what do you want me to do? That you jump up and down like crazy? Who’s doing a show? I could do a somersault, but then I’d stay away from the parquet for at least three months“, he jokes. Getting serious again, Popovich confirms Wembanyama will be on the field with Spurs in the Summer League (it is not known whether the first, in Sacramento, or in Las Vegas): “He will play a little, we don’t know how much at the moment. The French championship has just ended. ” With a defeat, for Wembanyama, but now it’s easier to forget it and put it behind: now it’s time to think about the Spurs. Her NBA life has officially begun.

