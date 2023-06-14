13
Photogallery: The euphoria of Vegas hockey players after the end of the fifth final.
close
previews
They entered the NHL for the first time in 2017. In the very first season, they played for the overall championship among the overseas hockey elite, later they were eliminated twice in the finals of the Western Conference. This time, their journey to the Stanley Cup ended with the desired success. The Golden Knights outscored Florida 4-1 in games. And the boisterous celebrations in Las Vegas could begin.
Author: AP
DESERVING CHAMPIONS. The Golden Knights dominated the Western Conference in the regular season. Before the final with Florida, they successively eliminated Winnipeg (4:1 for matches), Edmonton (4:2) and Dallas (4:2) from the playoffs.
Author: AP
LUCKY CAPTAIN. He is known for getting emotional with every goal. But Mark Stone enjoyed the Stanley Cup celebrations even more. The captain of the Golden Knights was one of the best in the playoffs, collecting 24 points in 22 games.
Author: AP
LED CAP. Stone was also seen a lot in the final game of the series with the Panthers. He shone with a hat trick, after which enthusiastic fans showered the ice with hats.
Author: ČTK
LOSS IS HONORED. They slipped into the playoffs at the last minute. They eliminated the reigning winner of the regular season from Boston, they also dealt with Toronto and Carolina. But the Florida hockey players couldn’t manage the last step. Even so, he leaves with his head held high.
Author: AP
THE FINAL DEBACLE. In the fifth game (3:9), Florida resisted the hot opponent in vain. After two thirds, she was already losing 1:6. And the championship celebrations could slowly start to get ready.
Author: Reuters
EUPHORY IN THE STANDS. Some Golden Knights fans also felt the approaching historic success during the match.
Author: Reuters
CZECH TRACE. Radko Gudas has had a successful playoff. He showed again that he can be an incredibly valuable player for the team in the most important phase of the season. He fought, he dealt hits, he blocked shots. He’s out of contract now, will he stay in Florida?
Author: Reuters
PLAY OFF MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. He was unstoppable in the second half of the knockout phase. He scored eleven times in the last twelve games. And in addition to the Stanley Cup, Jonathan Marchessault could also claim the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player of the playoffs.
Author: AP
THE STAR HAS COME. He was accompanied by a reputation as a player who focuses too much on himself and gets nervous for the team. Jack Eichel silenced all the doubters in this year’s playoffs. With 26 points, he dominated the productivity table, took up defensive activities and added combativeness. He showed that he is a complex hockey player.
Author: Reuters
SECURITY IN THE GOAL. Adin Hill has become the unexpected hero of Vegas. He had never caught a playoff before, he jumped into the action only after the injury of his colleague Laurent Brossoit. He did great, in the first final he charmed the NHL with the save of the season.
Author: Reuters
COACHING SATISFACTION. Bruce Cassidy did not say goodbye to Boston on good terms. Some players did not want him on the bench, complaining about his strictness and lack of communication. In Vegas, everything seems to have settled down. The experienced coach celebrated the first season in his new place of work with a title.
Author: ČTK