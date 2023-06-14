We premiere the latest single from CenizaFragua’s debut EP

ashforge, the solo project of the musician from Getxo, Marta, publishes the video clip of the fourth single that completes her debut.

We premiere “Fuego”, the fourth single and video clip of the project Ashforge. The artist from Getxo, Marta, combines her most personal project, being the voice of the cumbia band La Tokokera and being part of Gospel Bilbao, among other projects.

This new release is the last of his first debut EP and has been accompanied by the artist Javier Fernandez (Golden Wood) on guitar and bass. First came “Viento”, “Cueva” and “Arena”, self-produced and directed by herself, and recorded with producer Saúl Santolaria. Thanks to the first two, I was awarded with one of the categories of the musical contest City Sounds 2021.

The artist describes them as intimate, dark and tender songs with atmospheric synths and folkloric instrumentals, close to singer-songwriter music. The songs, very different from each other in terms of style, share a natural and close voice, as if he were singing in your ear. The four songs that she has published so far have had the participation of different musicians for their composition and recording, a reason that highlights the diversity between the themes.