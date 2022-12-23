Small gaffe of Iraqi ceremonial during the meeting between the prime minister of Baghdad, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudaniand the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived to visit the Italian soldiers engaged in the country.

During the meeting between the two heads of government, the flags of its states were displayed, as required by the protocol, but the Italian flag was actually the Irish one, with orange instead of red.

The mistake was reported by an Iraqi journalist and researcher, Ali Al-Mikdam.

Italy is one of Iraq’s major trading partners, with trade amounting to approximately 4 billion euros, and ranks sixth in Europe as the largest importer and twelfth among exporters.

A strong Iraq is a condition for prosperity in the region, Meloni said while meeting with Al-Sudani in an official ceremony. “The fact that the Iraqi government considers December 25 as an official holiday is a sign of its respect for the Christian community”, underlined the prime minister.