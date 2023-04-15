Meloni in Ethiopia, the students of the Italian school in Addis Ababa await the premier. The young pupils wave tricolor flags

The President of the Council Giorgia Meloniwho is on a state visit to Ethiopia, arrived at the Galileo Galilei all-inclusive institute in Addis Ababa, the largest of the Italian schools abroad, where it was welcomed by a representation of young and very young students. Italian flags, traditional clothes, some students in the uniforms of the school’s soccer teams, including women’s, and basketball teams greeted the prime minister, who spoke to some of them. After the visit to the school, Meloni will leave the capital of Ethiopia to return to Italy.