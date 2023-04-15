French Lestienne opening opponent for Thiem in Munich

Dominic Thiem has been assigned a feasible task for the first round of the ATP 250 clay court tournament in Munich, which begins on Monday. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria will meet the Frenchman Constant Lestienne, who is 61st in the world rankings. Should Thiem advance to the round of 16, he would meet the winner from the game Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) against Kyle Edmund (GBR).
Thiem also competes in doubles together with the German Matthias Bachinger. In the first round it is against compatriot Philipp Oswald, who forms a duo with Dutchman Robin Haase. Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler will meet the Argentinian duo Guido Andreozzi and Guillermo Duran in their opening match.
