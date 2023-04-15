French Lestienne opening opponent for Thiem in Munich

Dominic Thiem has been assigned a feasible task for the first round of the ATP 250 clay court tournament in Munich, which begins on Monday. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria will meet the Frenchman Constant Lestienne, who is 61st in the world rankings. Should Thiem advance to the round of 16, he would meet the winner from the game Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) against Kyle Edmund (GBR).

Thiem also competes in doubles together with the German Matthias Bachinger. In the first round it is against compatriot Philipp Oswald, who forms a duo with Dutchman Robin Haase. Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler will meet the Argentinian duo Guido Andreozzi and Guillermo Duran in their opening match.

Erstrundentableau: Holger Rune (DEN/1) bye Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Yannick Hanfmann (GER) -:- -:- Cristian Garin (CHI) qualifier -:- -:- Quentin Halys (FRA) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/6) -:- -:- Alexander Zverev (GER/3) bye Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Ugo Humbert (FRA) -:- -:- Jordan Thompson (AUS) qualifier -:- -:- Oscar Otte (GER) Sebastian Baez (ARG/5) -:- -:- Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/7) Marcos Giron (USA) -:- -:- Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) qualifier -:- -:- Daniel Altmaier (GER) qualifier -:- -:- Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED/4) bye Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI/8) Kyle Edmund (GBR) -:- -:- Dominic Thiem (AUT) Constant Lestienne (FRA) -:- -:- Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Max Hans Rehberg (GER) -:- -:- Taylor Fritz (USA/2) bye

Doubles, first round: Dominic Thiem / Matthias Bachinger (AUT/GER) Philipp Oswald / Robin Haase (AUT/NED) -:- -:- Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT) Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran (ARG) -:- -:-

