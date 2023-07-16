Home » Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the memorandum on migrants signed with President Saied
Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the memorandum on migrants signed with President Saied

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the memorandum on migrants signed with President Saied

The prime minister Giorgia Meloni is in Tunis where, together with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, she met the president Kais Saied in the afternoon. Which signed the Memorandum of Undestranding (MoU) with the EU. The agreement was signed at the Presidential Palace in Carthage. The EU released the video of the signing ceremony. At the end of the signing ceremony, the meeting between the three European leaders and Saied began, following which statements to the press are expected.

The agreement, in addition to the issue of migrants, confirms the joint desire for strong energy cooperation as well as promoting cultural exchanges between Tunisians and Europeans.

