8:17

Ukraine: GB, sector around Kreminna among the hardest contested





The fights in Ukraine they continued on a routine level even during the Orthodox Christmas period. This was reported by a tweet from the British Ministry of Defense in an intelligence update, explaining that one of the hardest-contested sectors continues to be around the city of Kreminna, in Luhansk Oblast. For the past 3 weeks, fighting around Kreminna has concentrated on the heavily forested terrain west of the city.

With coniferous woodlands providing some cover from aerial observation even in winter, both sides are likely to find it difficult to fine-tune artillery fire, British intelligence said, noting that as is typical of operations in forests, the fighting was largely reduced to infantry fighting on foot, often at close range. Russian commanders are very likely to view the pressure around Kreminna as a threat to Bakhmut’s right flank of their sector, which they see as critical to enabling any future advances to occupy the rest of Donetsk Oblast, the update concludes.