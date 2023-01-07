The real body of the blue rabbit was complained about at the sale site of the Year of the Rabbit stamps, and it was taken down: the design said that a ticket was hard to find and was snapped up

China Post is scheduled to issue the “Guimao Year” special stamps on January 5, 2023, a set of two. The artwork for this set of stamps has been officially announced a few days ago, and the famous artist Huang Yongyu was invited to draw the artwork.

The first stamp of the two stamps is called “Guimao Jifu”, which depicts a wise rabbit with a pen in his right hand and a letter in his left hand in an ingenious blue color, as if conveying the good wishes of the New Year to people; the second This stamp is titled “Symbiosis in the Same Circle”, which depicts the scene of three rabbits connecting end to end and galloping endlessly, showing the agility, vitality and warmth of life.

The rabbit in Huang Yongyu’s works is childish, enthusiastic, unrestrained and free. I hope that everyone will feel chic, joy and happiness through the “Guimao Year” zodiac stamps.

On January 5, Nanning, Guangxi. At an event hosted by China Post Guangxi Branch and Guangxi Museum, rabbit dolls appeared at the event, and the image of the dolls aroused doubts from netizens.

On January 6, the staff of the Guangxi Museum said that they had received reports from parents about the rabbit dolls, and that they did not understand the process of the event, so they had been removed. The staff of China Post Nanning Company said that the doll costumes were taken from rabbit stamps, and they will report this issue to Guangxi Company.

The staff of China Post Guangxi branch said that Nanning is the main venue of the event, and rabbit dolls may not appear in other venues, and only stamps will be issued. It is understood that China Post has issued a set of 2 special stamps for the “Year of Kuimao”, and the names of the stamp patterns are: “Guimao Sends Blessings” and Symbiosis in the Same Circle.

In addition, January 5th is the day when stamps of the Year of the Rabbit are officially released. Although it has been complained about, but once issued, the “Blue Rabbit” stamps are hard to find. “Drawing a rabbit stamp is a happy thing. Everyone can draw a rabbit, and I am not the only one who can draw it. I draw it to make everyone happy and congratulate the New Year.” Teacher, 99-year-old Huang Yongyu responded for the first time through the video, and thanked the netizens and expressed their blessings.