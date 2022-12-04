Yesterday evening, in the first match of the Qatar World Cup 1/8 finals,The United States lost 1-3 to the Netherlands and missed the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

What is even more embarrassing is that after the United States was eliminated, only two weeks after the start of the World Cup, the three hosts of the next World Cup have all been eliminated. Previously, Canada and Mexico had already been eliminated in the group stage. The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This can’t help but make fans worry about the prospects of the hosts of the next World Cup. After all, in this World Cup, Qatar not only broke the law of “unbeaten in the first game of the host” in the 21st consecutive World Cup, but also a host without a win.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is the 23rd FIFA World Cup.It is jointly organized by Canada, Mexico and the United States. But in this World Cup, none of these three teams advanced to the quarter-finals.

Among them, in the 1/8 finals, the US team was overwhelmed by the experienced Dutch team, and finally stopped the World Cup in tears with a score of 1-3; while the Canadian team was even more embarrassing. The defeated team.

As for the Mexican team, they scored one draw, one loss and one win. Although they did not qualify in the group stage, considering that the opponents are strong teams like Argentina and Poland, the result is still expected.

However, even so, the US team was able to appear in the top 16, which also set a record in this World Cup. It is the first time in the top 16 teams to gather teams from six continents. This is the first time in the history of the World Cup.