stop to appeals and rankings changed during the current championship – breaking latest news

Thursday the Council of Ministers is studying capital gains and the revision of the rules of sporting trials in the draft of the decree law on public administration and sport

From the Juventus trial to the catchphrase on the mandates of the federal presidents: the events that have held sway on the sporting front seek to find at least a partial solution in some provisions contained in a decree law now almost defined in its content and that next Thursday it will be examined by the Council of Ministers.

The government tries to reform appeals to sports justice so that the ranking cannot change during the current championship, with the aim of avoiding the ups and downs of measures for Juve in the championship that has just ended, between penalties in the score first inflicted, then withdrawn and then re-applied to different extents. With inevitable indirect effects also on the other teams. The provision, of course, would concern not just football, but all federationsrequired to adapt their respective sports justice regulations.

There are also changes to the tax treatment of capital gains of professional sports clubs, among the innovations envisaged by the decree law is a strengthening of Covisoc. Sport Minister Andrea Abodi spoke about it in Palermo: There is an efficiency problem. Justice in general must manifest understanding and reliability. Even more so in the world of sport which has a special order and which lives independently. The former president of the Serie B League then added: We analyze everything based on experience, on what happened in order to guarantee the legality, the centrality of the rules, if necessary to improve them, verify them and ensure that the processes are managed in a transparent, efficient, timely manner and without disturbing the progress of the competitions. Because in the face of companies that are the object of sporting justice, there are others that behave well and that experience competition conditioned by precariousness. See also David Sassoli, state funeral on Friday. The last greeting celebrated by Cardinal Zuppi

The other hot topic concerns the economic sustainability of football, the debt of recent years has led to recourse to capital gains. Again Abodi: If Italian football has billions of euros in debt, we have to ask ourselves how to contain it, what are the policies and rules that allow for a sacrosanct principle, namely the restoration of the centrality of Covisoc, whose key principle is to guarantee fair competition. There must be no inequality between those who, sacrificing a purchase, pay their debts primarily those to the state, and those who do not pay them, buy a player and thus remain in the category or qualify for the European cups.

Finally, the legislative decree also deals with the reorganization of the discipline of mandates and delegations of the members of sports bodies. It transpires that there will be two interventions on this issue, also in view of the ruling by the Constitutional Courtexpected on July 5th.