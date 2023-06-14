Home » Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri: Milinkovic-Savic and Loftus-Cheek the other names
World

Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri: Milinkovic-Savic and Loftus-Cheek the other names

by admin
Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri: Milinkovic-Savic and Loftus-Cheek the other names

Important updates on the dinner between Inter and Sassuolo to talk about David Frattesi. According to what reported by , the nerazzurri cliub is very interested in the midfielder of Sassuolo. About him there are also Juventus, Rome, Milan and Naples and Inter want to anticipate the competition. The rating is around 35-40 millionInter are ready to put Samuele on the plate Muleteersauthor of 12 goals in the last season in Serie B with Frosinone. Fabbian, on the other hand, is considered an element for the Inter of the future, like Carboni and Oristanio.

“Frattesi isn’t the only element Inter are thinking about to reinforce the midfielder. Inzaghi would like Milinkovic Savic, who expires in 2024 with Lazio, and he mentioned his name at today’s summit. Marotta knows that negotiating with Lotito will not “It’s simple, but an attempt will be made for the Serbian. Especially if Inter sells Brozovic. The alternative to Milinkovic could be Loftus Cheek who will be one of the names discussed in the upcoming DS Ausilio summit in London with Chelsea.” the Rosea.

See also  The envoy of "Republic" Vincenzo Nigro is the new spokesman for Tajani at the Farnesina

You may also like

Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June...

Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Putin: “Precision weapons and drones are in short...

Vacation Montenegro airplane Banja Luka Tivat | Entertainment

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine |...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 14 June 2023 | Vremenska...

Flavia Franzoni, wife and great adviser to Romano...

The toothache made me sleepless all night!Biden undergoes...

Zvezdan Slavnić on the murder he committed |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy