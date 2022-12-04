Home Sports Adli, Kessie and Marcos Antonio: great expectation, little yield. Who goes away?
Adli, Kessie and Marcos Antonio: great expectation, little yield. Who goes away?

Adli, Kessie and Marcos Antonio: great expectation, little yield. Who goes away?

Possible protagonists ended up on the sidelines. There doesn’t seem to be room for the former AC Milan player at Barça, for the Brazilian at Lazio and for the 22-year-old Frenchman at Milan

From July to December the world changes, even that of the transfer market. Yesterday’s happiness turns into perplexity mixed with disappointment. We mention three names, they give a good idea: Marcos Antonio, Franck Kessie and Yacine Adli. They had to be the protagonists, perhaps not all permanent starters, however with a better playing time and a different consideration.

