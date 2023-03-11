ROME – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unwittingly revealed Giorgia Meloni’s latest “secret” mission, hastening the timing of his public statement after the Palazzo Chigi summit: “I know that the president has to get on a plane. ..”. Her sentence which arouses the expression of astonishment of the journalists and many of the members of the staff present. Where does the Prime Minister go so quickly? In fact, no official appointment had been communicated.