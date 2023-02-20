A wanted meeting and a missed one. The visit of the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni in Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Morawiecki and the president Duda runs the risk of taking a back seat due to a meeting that is possible due to geographical coincidence but difficult for logistical reasons: the one between the Italian prime minister and the president of the United States Biden, returning from his ‘surprise’ visit to Kiev. The two are in Warsaw at the same time, but from what is reported by their respective entourages it is unlikely that they will be able to meet. Furthermore, Meloni will go to tomorrow Ukraine. Barring last-minute changes to plans, therefore, the meeting with the leaders of the Polish state remains for today, with which Italy has a relationship solidconsolidated by personal friendships and oriented by the same goals, support to Ukraine first.

“Il Italian government and Polish together provide arms, we talked about future supplies to Kiev so that there is peace and stability” he said Mateusz Morawiecki at the end of the meeting with Meloni. The idea of ​​a Europe “that can be a global actor is also shared: we share Christian values ​​and the vision of a Europe of homelands”, added the Polish prime minister. Which then, returning to the conflict in Ukraineunderlined that Kiev “must fight against Russia with the support of the countries of the free world, Italy and Poland speak with the same voice, together we hear this responsibility“.

On the same line the words of Giorgia Melloni, according to whom her visit to Warsaw “demonstrates the strength of the bond between the two nations, a link which continues to grow. Last year we had 29 billion euros of interchange – he said – and we believe it can grow. Our cultural relationships also continue to grow. We are the only two nations in the world that mention the other in their national anthem – he added – We are bound by historical figures such as John Paul II, a giant of history and faith and on the day the government took office there was the liturgical memory of Saint John Paul II“. The leader of Fratelli d’Italia, then, underlining that “there is a personal friendship that we have been pursuing for some time”, specified that Italy and Poland they have “the same idea of ​​Europe”: “We want a Europe that is a political giant and not a bureaucratic giant. The principle of subsidiarity applies”. As for Poland’s role in the EU, the premier explained that she considers Warsaw “the moral and material border of the West and we as Europeans must say Thank you for what he’s doing.”